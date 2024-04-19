MagazineBuy Print

Alexander Zverev slumps to defeat against Garin in Munich quarterfinal

World number 106 Cristian Garin silenced Zverev, looking to add to his 2017 and 2018 titles, with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4 win in a two-hour contest that sends him into the semifinal.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 21:45 IST , Munich - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the quarterfinal match against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich.
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the quarterfinal match against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the quarterfinal match against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Top seed Alexander Zverev’s hopes of a third title on home clay in Munich went up in flames on Friday when he slipped to a shock defeat in straight sets in his quarter-final at the hands of the Chilean Cristian Garin.

The world number 106 silenced Zverev, looking to add to his 2017 and 2018 titles, with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4 win in a two-hour contest that sends him into the semi-finals.

There he will meet the American Taylor Fritz who had to come from a set down to get past Britain’s Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

ALSO READ | Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals

Zverev, the world number 5, has had a good start to the year, reaching the semi-finals at the Australia Open and Miami and the quarters of Indian Wells.

Struggling in the cold, however, Zverev failed to get the most out of his service. Two breaks were enough for the solid Garin. The first came at 1-1 in the opening set, the second at 2-2 in the second set.

It was the Chilean’s fourth win over a Top 10 player and his second victory over Zverev. That win also came in Munich, in 2019.

