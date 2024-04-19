MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals

Swiatek prevailed 6-3, 6-4 and will meet Raducanu in the last-eight, who bettered Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5

Published : Apr 19, 2024 09:01 IST , STUTTGART - 1 MIN READ

AP
Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating Belgium’s Elise Mertens at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart.
Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating Belgium’s Elise Mertens at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating Belgium’s Elise Mertens at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-ranked Swiatek will face next Emma Raducanu, who knocked out Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5.

Earlier, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina battled her way into the quarterfinals in a roller coaster 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

Rybakina managed to stave off three break points toward the end of the opening set and then took control of the tiebreaker. But her errors mounted in the second set as Kudermetova began to dominate.

Rybakina regained control in the decider and surged to a 4-1 lead before more errors allowed Kudermetova to level. But the Kazakh player rallied again to take a tight service hold and close out the match.

She will face Jasmine Paolini after the Italian upset seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Markéta Vondroušová also reached the quarterfinals after seeing off Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-1. The Wimbledon champion has lined up second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Elise Mertens /

Elena Rybakina /

Emma Raducanu /

Ons Jabeur /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 playoff, OFC vs KBFC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha v Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy to have five teams in next season’s Champions League
    AFP
  5. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Barcelona Open: Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win
    AFP
  3. Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
    AFP
  4. Davis Cup: Italy starting title defence against Brazil and US plays Chile
    AP
  5. French Open the moment to give everything, says Nadal after Barcelona Open defeat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 playoff, OFC vs KBFC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha v Kerala Blasters?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy to have five teams in next season’s Champions League
    AFP
  5. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment