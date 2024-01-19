MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee

Atletico Madrid defender Cesar Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 22:58 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. | Photo Credit: AP

Atletico Madrid defender Cesar Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The club said Azpilicueta tore his external meniscus after coming on as a late substitute in Atletico’s 4-2 added-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday. He walked off gingerly when substituted.

READ | La Liga 2023-24: Atletico holds on to edge bottom side Almeria 2-1

The club did not specify which knee he hurt.

Azpilicueta, 34, joined Atletico this season after a long and successful career with Chelsea, which included a Champions League title and two English Premier League crowns.

He has made 22 appearances for Atletico.

Related Topics

Cesar Azpilicueta /

Atletico Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. : East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan SG to top Group A and qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee
    AP
  3. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tunisian tennis player Anis Ghorbel banned for 3 years for match-fixing
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee
    AP
  2. Spurs midfielder Perisic returns to boyhood club Hadjuk Split on loan
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  4. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern commemorates ‘great German’ Beckenbauer in stadium ceremony
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. : East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan SG to top Group A and qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee
    AP
  3. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tunisian tennis player Anis Ghorbel banned for 3 years for match-fixing
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment