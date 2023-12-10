MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023-24: Atletico holds on to edge bottom side Almeria 2-1

The victory moved Atletico to third, level with Barcelona on 34 points and five points behind league leader Real Madrid.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 21:00 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Correa and Cesar Azpilicueta.
Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Correa and Cesar Azpilicueta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Correa and Cesar Azpilicueta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 on Sunday with first-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa, extending the bottom side’s winless streak in La Liga to 16 games.

The victory moved Atletico to third, level with Barcelona on 34 points and five points behind league leader Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, but he helped his side take the lead in the 17th minute when he won the ball high up the pitch before he found Morata, who dribbled into the box and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Bruno Fernandes apologises for Man Utd embarrassment against Bournemouth

Correa doubled the lead five minutes later when Marcos Llorente provided the cross from out wide for the Argentine forward to tap in from close range, another goal-scoring move that was orchestrated by Griezmann.

Almeria halved the deficit through Leo Baptistao, who scored just after the hour-mark when the Brazilian forward pounced on a loose ball after Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a save.

Almeria, the only La Liga side yet to win a game this season, had its chances in the second half to steal a point but Oblak stood firm to deny the visitors as Diego Simeone’s side returned to winning ways after losing to Barcelona last weekend.

