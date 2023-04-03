Football

La Liga: Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run

Diego Simeone’s side is unbeaten in 11 La Liga games. It is third on 54 points, six ahead of Real Sociedad and close to securing Champions League football next season.

Atletico Madrid celebrate after Angel Correa’s late strike won the side its La Liga match against Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid celebrate after Angel Correa’s late strike won the side its La Liga match against Real Betis. | Photo Credit: AFP

A late goal from Angel Correa earned Atletico Madrid a fourth straight win as it beat Real Betis 1-0 on Sunday, extending its unbeaten streak in La Liga to 11 games.

Diego Simeone’s side is third on 54 points, six ahead of Real Sociedad and five behind Real Madrid, close to securing Champions League football next season.

Betis remains fifth with 45 points.

Correa came off the bench and scored the winner five minutes from the end with a brilliant run, leaving several defenders in his wake, to shoot from the middle of the box into the bottom left corner. This was his sixth league goal of the season.

Atletico faces Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, while Betis host relegation-threatened Cadiz.

