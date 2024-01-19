Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa Del Rey Round of 16 updates: ATM 0 - 0 RMA, match kicks off

- January 19, 2024 01:38Last five Madrid derby results
Real 5 - 3 Atletico - Super Cup, Jan 2024
Atletico 3 - 1 Real, La Liga, Sep 2023
Real 1 - 1 Atletico, La Liga, Feb 2023
Real 3 - 1 Atletico, Copa del Rey, Jan 2023
Atletico 1 - 2 Real, La Liga, Sep 2022
- January 19, 2024 01:36Traditional colours for Atleti today
- January 19, 2024 01:30Madrid Derby stats
Atletico is unbeaten in its last 19 home games.
Real Madrid hasn’t lost in its last 21 matches.
- January 19, 2024 01:24The Los Blancos with the chance to make it two in two
- January 19, 2024 01:17Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid highlights, Spanish Super Cup semifinal
Catch the highlights from the two sides’ previous meeting in the Supercopa de Espana last week.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid highlights, RMA 5-3 ATM, Spanish Super Cup semifinal: Los Blancos win eight-goal thriller to book place in final
RMA vs ATM: Highlights of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 semifinal clash from the King Saud University Stadium (Al-Awwal Park) in Riyadh.
- January 19, 2024 01:10Atletico’s full squad ahead of the derby
- January 19, 2024 00:57Atletico Madrid Lineup
Oblak (GK), Hermoso, Gimenez, Lino, Llorente, Witsel, Koke, Saul, R. De Paul, Griezmann, Morata
- January 19, 2024 00:55Real Madrid Lineup
Lunin (GK), Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho (C), F. Mendy, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
- January 19, 2024 00:53LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Copa del Rey Round of 16 encounter between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be streamed live via the Fancode app and website in India. The match will kick off at 2 am IST.
- January 19, 2024 00:52Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Copa del Rey Round of 16 encounter between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Stay Tuned for live updates regarding the teams, live commentary and much more.
