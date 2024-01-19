MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa Del Rey Round of 16 updates: ATM 0 - 0 RMA, match kicks off

ATM vs RMA, Live Score: Follow the scores, updates and live commentary from the Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Updated : Jan 19, 2024 01:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid | Photo Credit: AFP
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa del Rey R16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium.

  • January 19, 2024 01:38
    Last five Madrid derby results

    Real 5 - 3 Atletico - Super Cup, Jan 2024

    Atletico 3 - 1 Real, La Liga, Sep 2023

    Real 1 - 1 Atletico, La Liga, Feb 2023

    Real 3 - 1 Atletico, Copa del Rey, Jan 2023

    Atletico 1 - 2 Real, La Liga, Sep 2022

  • January 19, 2024 01:36
    Traditional colours for Atleti today
  • January 19, 2024 01:30
    Madrid Derby stats

    Atletico is unbeaten in its last 19 home games.

    Real Madrid hasn’t lost in its last 21 matches. 

  • January 19, 2024 01:24
    The Los Blancos with the chance to make it two in two
  • January 19, 2024 01:17
    Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid highlights, Spanish Super Cup semifinal

    Catch the highlights from the two sides’ previous meeting in the Supercopa de Espana last week.

    Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid highlights, RMA 5-3 ATM, Spanish Super Cup semifinal: Los Blancos win eight-goal thriller to book place in final

    RMA vs ATM: Highlights of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 semifinal clash from the King Saud University Stadium (Al-Awwal Park) in Riyadh.

  • January 19, 2024 01:10
    Atletico’s full squad ahead of the derby
  • January 19, 2024 00:57
    Atletico Madrid Lineup

    Oblak (GK), Hermoso, Gimenez, Lino, Llorente, Witsel, Koke, Saul, R. De Paul, Griezmann, Morata

  • January 19, 2024 00:55
    Real Madrid Lineup

    Lunin (GK), Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho (C), F. Mendy, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

  • January 19, 2024 00:53
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Copa del Rey Round of 16 encounter between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be streamed live via the Fancode app and website in India. The match will kick off at 2 am IST.

  • January 19, 2024 00:52
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Copa del Rey Round of 16 encounter between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Stay Tuned for live updates regarding the teams, live commentary and much more.

