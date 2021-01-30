Football Football Atletico's Carrasco, Hermoso test positive for COVID-19 Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga team said on Saturday. Reuters 30 January, 2021 19:32 IST Yannick Carrasco has tested positive for COVID-19. - Getty Images Reuters 30 January, 2021 19:32 IST Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga leaders said on Saturday.A statement from Atletico said Belgian winger Carrasco and Spanish defender Hermoso have been isolating at home since Friday and will miss Sunday's trip to Cadiz.READ: PSG's Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19Both players have made 15 league appearances for Atletico and started last week's 3-1 win over Valencia, their seventh consecutive league victory.Diego Simeone's side have a seven-point lead at the top of the standings. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos