Atletico's Carrasco, Hermoso test positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga leaders said on Saturday.

A statement from Atletico said Belgian winger Carrasco and Spanish defender Hermoso have been isolating at home since Friday and will miss Sunday's trip to Cadiz.

Both players have made 15 league appearances for Atletico and started last week's 3-1 win over Valencia, their seventh consecutive league victory.

Diego Simeone's side have a seven-point lead at the top of the standings.