Football

Australia beats NZ 2-0 in skipper Winston Reid’s final match

Australia completed its World Cup warmup matches with a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Sunday, for its second win against the All Whites in a week.

AP
25 September, 2022 12:20 IST
25 September, 2022 12:20 IST
File Photo of Winston Reid

File Photo of Winston Reid | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia completed its World Cup warmup matches with a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Sunday, for its second win against the All Whites in a week.

Australia completed its World Cup warmup matches with a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Sunday, for its second win against the All Whites in a week.

On an emotional day for the hosts as they bid farewell to captain Winston Reid in front of more than 35,000 people at Eden Park, Socceroos striker Mitchell Duke scored a headed-goal in the 54th minute to open the scoring.

Substitute forward Jason Cummings then converted a penalty in the 80th minute after an eye-catching run by 18-year-old Garang Kuol led to New Zealand midfielder Liberato Cacace being penalized for a handball.

Also Read
Southgate says he is ‘right person’ to lead England into World Cup

Kuol, who is expected to be signed by English Premier League club Newcastle United in the coming weeks, was Australia’s youngest debutant since Harry Kewell in 1996.

The match marked the end of Reid’s All Whites career with the skipper retiring from international football. The defender is best known for his late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Slovakia in New Zealand’s opening match at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

A two-match series against New Zealand — which included a 1-0 win in Brisbane on Thursday — completes Australia’s match preparations before the World Cup in Qatar. New Zealand did not qualify for the World Cup.

Australia advanced to its fifth consecutive World Cup in the final phase of qualifying after a penalty shootout win over Peru in Qatar in June. The Socceroos is in Group D and it plays France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us