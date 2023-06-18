Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium

The result meant Austria advanced to seven points from three games, three more than Belgium, who was playing its second group game, in the bid to qualify for next year’s finals in Germany.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 09:25 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Austria’s Philip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, David Alaba and Alexander Schlager react after the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Belgium on June 17, 2023. 
Austria’s Philip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, David Alaba and Alexander Schlager react after the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Belgium on June 17, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Yves Herman/REUTERS
infoIcon

Austria’s Philip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, David Alaba and Alexander Schlager react after the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Belgium on June 17, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Yves Herman/REUTERS

Austria claimed a potentially important away point as it held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in its Group F Euro 2024 qualifier in Brussels on Saturday, ending the host’s impressive winning run in the preliminaries.

The result meant Austria, who played a robust physical game, advanced to seven points from three games, three more than Belgium, who was playing its second group game, in the bid to qualify for next year’s finals in Germany.

Austria took the lead from a 21st-minute corner and swung over to the back post where Michael Gregoritsch struck the ball in. Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala stuck out his heel in a sloppy effort to block the ball and only succeeded in diverting it past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

ALSO READ
Bruno Fernandes strikes twice as Portugal eases past Bosnia

Romelu Lukaku, captaining Belgium in the absence of injured Kevin De Bruyne, had missed a good chance early in the second half but made up for it in the 61st minute as he was given time to turn and fire in the equaliser.

The goal extended Lukaku’s record for his country to 73 goals in 108 appearances, but the draw brought to an end Belgium’s run of 15 successive wins in the European Championship qualifiers, stretching back to 2015.

Courtois made a diving stop to deny Stefan Posch from restoring Austria’s lead soon after, but the woodwork denied Belgium a stoppage-time winner as Youri Tielemans rattled the crossbar.

The match marked a disappointing home debut for Belgium’s new coach Domenico Tedesco, whose side is next up away against Estonia on Tuesday.

Austria has a chance to keep up its group lead when it takes on Sweden in Vienna on the same night.

Related Topics

Austria /

Euro 2024 /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium
    Reuters
  2. US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk
    AP
  3. Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch
    AFP
  4. Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
    AP
  5. Bruno Fernandes strikes twice as Portugal eases past Bosnia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium
    Reuters
  2. Bruno Fernandes strikes twice as Portugal eases past Bosnia
    Reuters
  3. Brazil overwhelms Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly
    Reuters
  4. India vs Lebanon LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom helps India hold Vietnam to 1-1 draw
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium
    Reuters
  2. US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk
    AP
  3. Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch
    AFP
  4. Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
    AP
  5. Bruno Fernandes strikes twice as Portugal eases past Bosnia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment