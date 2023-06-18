Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Bruno Fernandes strikes twice as Portugal eases past Bosnia

Roberto Martinez's side tops Group J with nine points and will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday. Bosnia, fourth on three points, next host Luxembourg.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 08:11 IST , LISBON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Euro 2024 Group J qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023.
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Euro 2024 Group J qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Euro 2024 Group J qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Bruno Fernandes struck twice and Bernardo Silva also scored to earn Portugal a 3-0 home win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday and secure the third straight win of its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Roberto Martinez’s side tops Group J with nine points and will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday. Bosnia, fourth on three points, next host Luxembourg.

Brazil overwhelms Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly

Portugal dominated possession but only opened the scoring seconds before halftime when Silva chipped in from Fernandes’s pass to register his 11th international goal.

Fernandes doubled the lead with a brilliant header from Ruben Neves’s cross in the 77th minute before sealing the win in stoppage time with a powerful volley to reach 15 international goals.

“I was fresh, now less fresh, but I will recover. Later I’ll have my rest, but I always want to play and give my best. I don’t want to think about being tired,” the Manchester United midfielder told Sport TV after his 69th match of the season.

“It was a great win, these are difficult games and we have to make them easy, as we did.

“I’m pleased to have scored, but the most important thing was getting the three points. We want to be in the European Championship.”

A satisfied coach Martinez also pointed out the fatigue of his players as the season draws to a close.

“Today was a typical June stage game, with mental fatigue. The players were at a high level physically, it was a difficult game against a team with very clear ideas,” said the Spanish coach.

“We need to be together, to learn, to play as a team. We need games like this to keep growing. We must enjoy the victory... Then we will think about Iceland.”

READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women's League its own

Aashin Prasad
