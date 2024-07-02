MagazineBuy Print

Austria vs Turkey, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of AUT v TUR Round of 16 match

Here are all the head-to-head stats and records you need to know ahead of Austria vs Turkey round of 16 clash of Euro 2024.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 10:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella and Arda Guler.
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella and Arda Guler. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella and Arda Guler. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Austria hired manager Ralf Rangnick in 2022 after a miserable stint at Manchester United, but the 66-year-old German has turned Austria into Euro 2024 contenders -- and earned the nation’s respect.

Austria, one of the biggest stories of the tournament after upending tough opponents France and the Netherlands to win its group, plays Turkey in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

After a hard-fought 1-0 loss to World Cup runners-up France, Austria reeled off a 3-1 victory over Poland and a 3-2 win over star-studded Netherlands to clinch a knockout berth for only the second time.

Rangnick, who has influenced coaches such as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, is known as the “Godfather of gegenpressing,” the tactic of fierce counter-pressing to win the ball back fast, and preferably high up the pitch.

The Austria he now leads have a free-flowing, risk-taking style that has stood out from the more conservative group-stage approaches of sides such as England and Belgium and made them one of the most entertaining teams to watch.

Turkey’s livewire attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz credited the thousands of raucous fans for the victory.

The winner of what is sure to be a rip-roaring affair on Tuesday will meet either Romania or the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

AUSTRIA VS TURKEY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played - 17

Austria - 9

Turkey - 7

Draws - 1

Euro 2024

Euro 2024

