Football Football Autobiography of Subhas Bhowmick released posthumously The book, named Goal, is written in an anecdotal style and brings to light many unknown incidents related to the famous wins that Bhowmick experienced at different levels – be it club, state or the country. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 09 February, 2022 20:49 IST (From left ) Actor Debshankar Halder; Shyam Thapa; Arjun Bhowmick, Maitrayee Bhowmick and Diptangshu Mondal, Proprietor, Deep Prakashan at the release of the autobiography of late Subhas Bhowmick at Kolkata on Wednesday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 09 February, 2022 20:49 IST The autobiography of the distinguished player and coach Subhas Bhowmick was released posthumously by former Indian football great Shyam Thapa, here on Wednesday. Bhowmick, who was suffering from kidney ailment and finally lost a battle with COVID-19 infection, passed away on January 22 barely a week before the planned release of the book at East Bengal club.Thapa, who was Bhowmick's teammate in the Indian team that won the football bronze in the Bangkok Asian Games in 1970, recounted the fearless attributes that made Bhowmick the game changer on many occasions. RELATED | An era in Indian football ends with the passing of Subhas Bhowmick Having seen Bhowmick closely as a teammate at the height of East Bengal club's dominance in the 1970s, Thapa stressed on the remarkable manner the former asserted himself on the field both as a player and later as a coach to inspire many notable wins. Also present in the function were the late coach's son Arjun and daughter Maitrayee. Cover of Subhas Bhowmick's autobiography Goal. The 251 page autobiography, which is co-authored by journalist Supriyo Mukhopadhyay, is written in Bengali and contains glimpses of the colourful life of Bhowmick, who embraced fame and controversy in equal measure. The book, named Goal, is written in an anecdotal style and brings to light many unknown incidents related to the famous wins that Bhowmick experienced at different levels – be it club, state or the country. The book is published by Deep Prakashan and is priced at Rs 270.