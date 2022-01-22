Subhash Bhowmick passes away

Former India footballer and one of India's most celebrated coaches, Subhas Bhowmick, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday. He was 72.

Bhowmick, who guided East Bengal to its Asean Cup title in 2003, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata for the past few days. He was suffering from kidney-related complications and chest pain.

A diabetic, Bhowmick had undergone a coronary bypass surgery 23 years ago.

In his long and illustrious career as a coach, Bhowmick guided East Bengal to successive National league titles and replicated the success with Churchill Brothers as its Technical Director.

Praful Patel, president of the All India Football Federation, said: “It’s sad to hear that Bhowmick-da, one of the greatest footballers of his generation, is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian football will always remain with us, and will never be forgotten. Indian football has only got poorer. My condolences to his family. I share the grief.”

Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the AIFF, said: “Mr. Subhas Bhowmick will always remain alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer, and a visionary coach - someone who has been the inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bhowmick, born on October 2, 1950, started his career with Rajasthan club, Kolkata, in 1968, scoring seven goals for the club in the Calcutta Football League. He played for East Bengal for five seasons, and for Mohun Bagan for six, winning numerous titles with both clubs.

He first played for India in July, 1970, in the Merdeka Cup against Farmosa (now Taiwan).

Bhowmick won the bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok, and was a member of the team which finished joint winners at Pesta Sukan Cup against South Vietnam in Singapore, in 1971. He was also a member of the team that toured the USSR in 1971.

Bhowmick won the Santosh Trophy four times with Bengal.