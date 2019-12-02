Football Ballon d'Or 2019 LIVE: Messi, Rapinoe start as favourites LIVE Ballon d'Or 2019 Ceremony: Catch live news and updates from the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony featuring Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe among others. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 December, 2019 22:02 IST Ballon d'Or trophy is awarded as a recognition of the year's best male and female footballers. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 December, 2019 22:02 IST Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony taking place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. I, Aashin Prasad, and my colleague, Shivansh Gupta, will be taking you through the award function.