MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey

Barcelona struggled more than expected in a 3-2 win over fourth-division club Barbastro in the third round of the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 10:18 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

AP
Ilkay Gundogan of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s second goal from a penalty.
Ilkay Gundogan of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s second goal from a penalty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ilkay Gundogan of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s second goal from a penalty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona struggled more than expected in a 3-2 win over fourth-division club Barbastro in the third round of the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

It was another lackluster performance for Barcelona, but enough to send the Catalan club into the round of 16.

“We suffered more than necessary,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “It’s a game in which you can score several goals, but when you don’t, you end up suffering more than expected.”

Barcelona was coming off hard-fought wins against last-place Almeria and midtable Las Palmas in the Spanish league. It hadn’t won in three straight games before that in all competitions.

Fermín López opened the scoring for Barcelona with a low shot from near the penalty spot after a cross by Raphinha in the 18th minute, and the Brazil forward added to the lead himself from close range in the 51st.

The hosts pulled closer with a goal by Adriá de Mesa off a corner in the 60th before Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to add Barcelona’s third by converting an 88th-minute penalty kick. Marc Prat Serrano scored for Barbastro again three minutes into stoppage time.

Barcelona forward João Félix had a goal disallowed for offside near halftime.

Xavi rested several of his regular starters ahead of the trip to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona defender Íñigo Martínez had to be replaced about 10 minutes after he entered the game in the second half because of an injury. He was returning from another injury that had sidelined him for about a month.

Barbastro had eliminated Almeria in the previous round.

OTHER RESULTS

Valencia needed extra time to win 2-1 and escape an upset against 10-man Cartagena, the last-place team in Spain’s second division.

Sergi Canós equalized in the 73rd after the hosts had taken the lead through Alfredo Ortuño four minutes into the match. José Luis Gayà netted the winner in the first half of extra time.

Cartagena played a man down after midfielder Iván Calero was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Other topflight clubs to beat lower-division teams on Sunday included Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Osasuna.

Bilbao cruised past Eibar 3-0, Celta won 4-2 against Amorebieta, Mallorca beat Burgos 3-0, Sevilla won 2-1 at Racing Ferrol, Sociedad topped Malaga 1-0 and Osasuna defeated Castellon 1-0.

The upset of the day came when second-division club Tenerife defeated top-tier Las Palmas 2-0 in a Canary Islands derby in which both teams had players sent off in the second half. Both Tenerife goals came in the first half.

The game between Villarreal and Unionistas was suspended at 1-1 before the start of extra time because of a power outage. The extra time will now be played on Monday.

On Saturday, defending champion Real Madrid advanced past fourth-division club Arandina 3-1, while Atletico Madrid defeated third-division team Lugo 3-1.

Madrid, Atletico, Barcelona and Osasuna made their Copa debuts in this round, which is still played in single elimination games.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Copa del Rey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey
    AP
  2. Besiktas name ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos as new manager
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: TN vs Gujarat, UP vs Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma drop points in home draw with Atalanta; Mourinho shown red card
    Reuters
  5. Late Vlahovic goal earns Juventus narrow win at 10-man Salernitana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey
    AP
  2. Besiktas name ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos as new manager
    Reuters
  3. Roma drop points in home draw with Atalanta; Mourinho shown red card
    Reuters
  4. Late Vlahovic goal earns Juventus narrow win at 10-man Salernitana
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Arteta frustrated as goals dry up for Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey
    AP
  2. Besiktas name ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos as new manager
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: TN vs Gujarat, UP vs Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma drop points in home draw with Atalanta; Mourinho shown red card
    Reuters
  5. Late Vlahovic goal earns Juventus narrow win at 10-man Salernitana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment