Barcelona keeper Neto to have test on ankle sprain

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto could spend time on the sideline after spraining his left ankle in Wednesday's narrow Copa del Rey win over Ibiza.

Neto suffered the injury when he collided with team-mate Clement Lenglet and an Ibiza player in the 50th minute of the 2-1 victory.

The 30-year-old Brazilian was able to complete the match but will undergo testing on Thursday to determine the extent of the issue, Barca confirmed in a statement.

Neto was making his fourth appearance for the club since arriving from LaLiga rival Valencia in the close season.

Barca needed two late Antoine Griezmann goals to avoid embarrassment against its third-tier opponent, which took a shock ninth-minute lead through a Josep Caballe deflection.

First-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will almost certainly return in goal for Saturday's LaLiga trip to Valencia, with 20-year-old Inaki Pena in line to serve as deputy.