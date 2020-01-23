EPL

Klopp adamant Liverpool will keep Shaqiri

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that winger Xherdan Shaqiri is going nowhere this transfer window amid interest from Italy.

23 January, 2020 11:26 IST

