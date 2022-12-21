Football

WATCH: Netherlands midfielder De Jong returns to Barcelona training after FIFA World Cup

After missing out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018, the Oranje went to the semifinal, where it was humbled by eventual champion Argentina, with a 3-4 loss.

21 December, 2022 22:58 IST
Frenkie de Jong and his team the Netherlands had lost to Argentina in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Frenkie de Jong and his team the Netherlands had lost to Argentina in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong returned to training after the FIFA World Cup and will look to for the Catalan side.

De Jong was one of the lynchpins in the midfield for Louis Van Gaal’s side as the Dutch made a remarkable run in Qatar 2022.

After missing out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018, the Oranje went to the quarterfinal, where it was humbled by eventual champion Argentina, with a 3-4 loss on penalties.

De Jong was one of the goalscorers for the Netherlands as well. Barcelona currently sits on top of the La Liga table and will resume its campaign on December 31 against Espanyol.

