Barcelona usurps Real Madrid to top Deloitte Money League for first time

Barcelona tops the Deloitte Money League for the first time after also becoming the only club to break the EUR 800 million mark for revenue.

The Camp Nou club generated EUR 840.8m during the 2018-19 season, seeing it topple bitter rival Real Madrid at the top of Deloitte's table. Barca finished ahead of Madrid by some distance, with Los Blancos bringing in EUR 757.3m across the course of the campaign, though that was enough to keep it second and in front of Manchester United.

Major financial power

The Red Devils may have underwhelmed on the pitch in recent seasons, but they remain a major financial power, with revenues reaching EUR 711.5m.

United is one of eight Premier League clubs in the top 20, with Manchester City (fifth), Liverpool (seventh), Tottenham (eighth), Chelsea (ninth), Arsenal (11th), West Ham (18th) and Everton (19th) joining it.

However, United could potentially slip next year due to a lack of Champions League action this term, with Bayern Munich (EUR 660.1m) and Paris Saint-Germain (EUR 635.9m) the biggest threats to knocking it out of the top three.

Deloitte also understands United is at risk of losing its status as the Premier League's highest revenue-generating club for the first time next year, with City and Liverpool very much on the rise.

Napoli and Lyon are the only new entrants to the top 20.