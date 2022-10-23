Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head, predicted XI

Barcelona will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when it hosts Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Monday.

The Catalans are currently second in the table, three points behind leader Real Madrid, while Athletic occupies sixth spot, two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Predicted XI Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati Athletic Bilbao: Simon; De Marcos, I Martinez, Yeray, Lekue; Berenguer, Herrera, Sancet, Muniain; I Williams, N Williams

Head-to-head (La Liga) Total matches – 182 FC Barcelona – 91 Athletic Bilbao – 60 Draw – 31

Last 5 results

28 February 2022 – FC Barcelona 4 – 0 Athletic Club

21 January 2022 – Athletic Club 3 – 2 FC Barcelona

22 August 2021 – Athletic Club 1 – 1 FC Barcelona

18 April 2021 – Athletic Club 0 – 4 FC Barcelona

01 February 2021 – FC Barcelona 2 – 1 Atheltic Club