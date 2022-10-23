Football

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head, predicted XI

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Here is all you need to know about the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Athletic Club happening at the Camp Nou.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 18:16 IST
Lewandowski scored a brace in Barcelona’s 3-1 win against Villarreal.

Lewandowski scored a brace in Barcelona’s 3-1 win against Villarreal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when it hosts Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Monday.

The Catalans are currently second in the table, three points behind leader Real Madrid, while Athletic occupies sixth spot, two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Predicted XI
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati
Athletic Bilbao: Simon; De Marcos, I Martinez, Yeray, Lekue; Berenguer, Herrera, Sancet, Muniain; I Williams, N Williams
Head-to-head (La Liga)
Total matches – 182
FC Barcelona – 91
Athletic Bilbao – 60
Draw – 31

Last 5 results

28 February 2022 – FC Barcelona 4 – 0 Athletic Club

21 January 2022 – Athletic Club 3 – 2 FC Barcelona

22 August 2021 – Athletic Club 1 – 1 FC Barcelona

18 April 2021 – Athletic Club 0 – 4 FC Barcelona

01 February 2021 – FC Barcelona 2 – 1 Atheltic Club

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match?
The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club will be telecast live on Sports18 channel and can also be live streamed on Voot app/website.
The kick-off for the La Liga game between Barcelona and Athletic Club is at 12:30am on Monday.

