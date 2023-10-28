MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Ilkay Gundogan scores his first goal for Barca in style

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened his goalscoring tally for Barcelona in style, scoring against Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 19:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga match at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona.
Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga match at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga match at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened his goalscoring tally for Barcelona in style, scoring against Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona started on the attack right form kick-off and punished Los Blancos after a defensive error in the seventh minute. Gundogan, making a forward run, won the ball in the penalty box and rattled the net, giving the host a 1-0 lead.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE score, BAR 1-0 RMA, La Liga 2023-24: Gundogan goal keeps Barca ahead; El Clasico updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Why is Barca playing in a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Ilkay Gundogan scores his first goal for Barca in style
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs MAS, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India defeats Malaysia 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN 87/6 (25); BAN lose Shakib, Mushfiq; Meekeren picks 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Why is Barca playing in a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Ilkay Gundogan scores his first goal for Barca in style
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Police bans Inter fans’ whistle welcome for ‘traitor’ Lukaku
    AFP
  4. No gambling disciplinary action against Nicolo Zaniolo, say Italian FA
    AFP
  5. Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Live Score: FAY vs NAS, Saudi Pro League updates, Top scorer Ronaldo could strike again
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE score, BAR 1-0 RMA, La Liga 2023-24: Gundogan goal keeps Barca ahead; El Clasico updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Why is Barca playing in a different jersey in FCB v RMA?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Ilkay Gundogan scores his first goal for Barca in style
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs MAS, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India defeats Malaysia 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN 87/6 (25); BAN lose Shakib, Mushfiq; Meekeren picks 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment