Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Ilkay Gundogan scores his first goal for Barca in style

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened his goalscoring tally for Barcelona in style, scoring against Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Barcelona started on the attack right form kick-off and punished Los Blancos after a defensive error in the seventh minute. Gundogan, making a forward run, won the ball in the penalty box and rattled the net, giving the host a 1-0 lead.
More to follow.
