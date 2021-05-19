Football Football Bayer Leverkusen ropes in Seoane as coach starting next season Gerardo Seoane has signed a three-year contract with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. AP Leverkusen 19 May, 2021 16:46 IST Leverkusen is in sixth place in the Bundesliga and on track to play in the Europa League next season. (Representative Image) - Getty Images AP Leverkusen 19 May, 2021 16:46 IST Bayer Leverkusen announced on Wednesday that it has has roped in Gerardo Seoane to coach the side from the next season.Seoane, who won a third straight Swiss league title with Young Boys, has signed a three-year contract. He replaces interim coach Hannes Wolf, who heads back to his previous role as coach of the German national under-19 team. RELATED| Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season Leverkusen is in sixth place in the Bundesliga and on track to play in the Europa League next season, a disappointment for a team which had aimed to return to the Champions League.Young Boys eliminated Leverkusen from the Europa League this season in the round of 32. The Swiss team coached by Seoane was then eliminated by Ajax in the next round. That upset loss to Seoane's team hastened the departure of then-Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz after two years. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.