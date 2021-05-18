Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a row. His assistant, Ray Lewington, is also leaving, Palace said.

"After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," he said.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace.

"I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager."

After nearly four years of managing his boyhood club, Roy Hodgson will be stepping down as our manager at the end of this season.



Thank you for everything, Roy — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 18, 2021

Hodgson's coaching career began in 1976 in Sweden and he went on to manage the likes of Inter Milan, Malmo, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, the Swiss national team and England.

He took England to the Euro 2012 Championship and the 2014 World Cup finals but left after his side was knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland.

ALSO READ | Theo Walcott joins Southampton on a permanent deal

While Hodgson has won no silverware in England he took Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010. He commands huge respect in the game with Palace chairman Steve Parish paying tribute.

"It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager," he said.

"His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times. We'll be forever grateful for his immense contribution."