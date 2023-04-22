Football

Bayern loses to Mainz, Bundesliga lead under threat

Sadio Mané scored in the 29th minute and Bayern looked set to stretch its league lead to five points before Mainz fired three goals in the second half.

AP
BERLIN 22 April, 2023 22:00 IST
BERLIN 22 April, 2023 22:00 IST
With the loss on Saturday, Bayern has won just two out of the seven games under the charge of new manager Thomas Tuchel.

With the loss on Saturday, Bayern has won just two out of the seven games under the charge of new manager Thomas Tuchel. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sadio Mané scored in the 29th minute and Bayern looked set to stretch its league lead to five points before Mainz fired three goals in the second half.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel endured a torrid return to his former club Mainz where his team squandered a lead and lost 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Also Read
Manchester City vs Sheffield United live: MCI 1-0 SUFC, Mahrez scores, FA Cup semifinal score, updates

Borussia Dortmund was two points behind Bayern and could go top later Saturday with a home win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Five rounds remain after this weekend.

Sadio Mane scored and Bayern looked set to stretch its league lead to five points. Mané got his seventh league goal when he headed in João Cancelo’s cross at the far post in the 29th minute.

But Mainz improved after the break and Ludovic Ajorque equalized in the 65th when Bayern’s defense was unable to clear the ball after a free kick. Leandro Barreiro scored the home team’s second in the 73rd, and six minutes later Spanish left-back Aarón Martín marked his 26th birthday by scoring Mainz’s third.

Bayern’s loss increases the pressure on chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić. They were already under scrutiny for their decision to fire coach Julian Nagelsmann before decisive games last month.

Bayern has since crashed out of the Champions League and German Cup, and Nagelsmann’s replacement, Tuchel, has just two wins from seven games across all competitions.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us