Bayern Munich right-back Hernandez resumes training in French World Cup boost

Bayern Munich right-back Lucas Hernandez returned to training on Monday after a lengthy injury lay-off in a boost to France ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Munich, Germany 31 October, 2022 19:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich right-back Lucas Hernandez during the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on September 14, 2019, in Leipzig, Germany. 

Hernandez, 26, suffered a groin injury in Bayern’s 2-0 win against Barcelona in mid-September.

His return to training is timely for France coach Didier Deschamps who unveils his World Cup squad on November 9.

Bayern face Inter Milan in an inconsequential Champions League outing with Julian Nagelsmann’s side already assured of top spot in their group.

The Bayern coach told a post-training press conference that Hernandez would sit out Tuesday’s meeting with Inter.

But the Frenchman will have three further opportunities to hone his match fitness in league fixtures against Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Schalke before the Bundesliga shuts down ahead of the November 20 start of the World Cup in Qatar.

World champions France open the defence of their crown claimed in Russia in 2018 against Australia on November 22, followed by Denmark four days later with Tunisia their final Group D rivals on November 30.

Nagelsmann had positive news to relay to Germany fans concerned over the well-being of national and club captain Manuel Neuer, sidelined with a shoulder issue since October 8.

“The country can sleep peacefully tonight,” he smiled, suggesting the goalkeeper was in line to return this weekend, less than three weeks before Germany face Japan in their World Cup opener.

