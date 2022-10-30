Premier League

Rashford scores 100th goal for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United in a Premier League match against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 22:35 IST
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United. | Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Rashford scored his 100th in style with a brilliant header from Christian Eriksen’s cross in the 38th minute. His goal keeps United ahead by a scoreline of 1-0 at half-time.

A product of the Manchester United Academy, Rashford made his debut in United’s Europa League match against  FC Midtjylland. He grabbed eyeballs by scoring a brace on his debut and then following it up with another brace against Arsenal in the Premier League.

