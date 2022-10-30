Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United in a Premier League match against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rashford scored his 100th in style with a brilliant header from Christian Eriksen’s cross in the 38th minute. His goal keeps United ahead by a scoreline of 1-0 at half-time.

A product of the Manchester United Academy, Rashford made his debut in United’s Europa League match against FC Midtjylland. He grabbed eyeballs by scoring a brace on his debut and then following it up with another brace against Arsenal in the Premier League.