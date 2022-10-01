Football

Bayern’s Mueller and Kimmich in isolation after positive COVID-19 test

The club said they had tested positive on Saturday, had no symptoms and were currently at home.

01 October, 2022 22:12 IST
01 October, 2022 22:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller.

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller. | Photo Credit: AP

The club said they had tested positive on Saturday, had no symptoms and were currently at home.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation, the German champion said on Saturday,

Both players were in the starting lineup in Friday’s 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, with Mueller also grabbing a goal.

The club said they had tested positive on Saturday, had no symptoms and were currently at home.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka only returned a few days ago after their own infection last week.

Bayern, which takes on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, has also stopped players from signing autographs after training following an increase in positive cases in Bavaria in recent weeks.

