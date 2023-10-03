MagazineBuy Print

Tuchel unfazed by Bayern’s inconsistent form ahead of Copenhagen clash

The German champion has had varying results this season. It started with a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup final in August but is unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 08:43 IST , COPENHAGEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference.
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Bayern Munich will continue to search for consistency but is not worrying too much about visiting FC Copenhagen in Tuesday’s Champions League match, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German champion has had varying results this season. It started with a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup final in August but is unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.

ALSO READ | Liverpool ask PGMOL for VAR decision audio after controversial Tottenham defeat

It has however dropped points in a 2-2 draw against visitor Bayer Leverkusen last month and on Saturday managed the same scoreline after coming from two goals down against Leipzig.

It won 4-3 against Manchester United in its Champions League Group A opener last month but should have secured victory by a bigger margin having led 3-1 and then 4-2 in added time.

“We’re not worried. We analyse it all and are drawing our conclusions, which we’ll discuss with the team,” Tuchel told a press conference on Monday.

“We’re trying to develop a better plan and fill it with more life. We’re still finding a way to get into games, which is the positive. We’ll stick with the positive things.”

Tuchel expressed his respect for every Champions League side and said Copenhagen cannot be taken at all lightly.

“We’re expecting Copenhagen in a 4-3-3 formation. They’re very compact, very dangerous on the counter, and we’re expecting a mix of long balls and passing play,” he added.

“There’s a lot of speed, with lots of mobile and quick players up front.

“In midfield they have physically strong players, a back four with centre-backs who like to play and a goalkeeper (Kamil Grabara) with a really long throw.”

Tuchel noted that Copenhagen have a strong home record at Parken Stadium, having not lost there in Europe’s showcase competition in 2022-23 or in this season’s qualifiers.

“We want to be the first team to win against Copenhagen away in this competition for a while, but their record at home says a lot about their quality,” he added.

Bayern is top of Group A after Copenhagen and Galatasaray played out a 2-2 draw in Istanbul on matchday one. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

