Bayern eases into German Cup second round with 4-0 win at Preussen Muenster

Bayern fans threw hundreds of tennis balls onto the pitch, in protest against the decision to hold the German Super Cup last month on the day of the Cup first round, forcing Bayern to delay its first-round match.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 07:51 IST , MUENSTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s team celebrates with supporters after winning the German Cup first round match between Preussen Muenster and Bayern Munich.
Bayern’s team celebrates with supporters after winning the German Cup first round match between Preussen Muenster and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s team celebrates with supporters after winning the German Cup first round match between Preussen Muenster and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

Bayern Munich cruised past third-tier club Preussen Muenster 4-0 despite having several players missing, including striker Harry Kane, in its delayed German Cup first round match on Tuesday.

Kane had scored a hat-trick in their 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum on Saturday but was rested and left on the bench.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who was also missing three of his central defenders through injury, opted for 18-year-old Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up front.

The pair combined perfectly with Tel whipping a cross into the box and Choupo-Moting drilling in to give Bayern the lead in the ninth minute.

But Serge Gnabry had to be taken off injured after 11 minutes with a broken bone in his left arm and will be sidelined for weeks. He had fallen down after a challenge in the fourth minute but had briefly tried to play on.

Tuchel said the Germany international would also undergo surgery on Wednesday.

“It is bitter for him personally but also for us,” Tuchel said. “He is an important player with a great character.”

Israeli keeper Daniel Peretz made his Bayern debut in goal but was rarely troubled in a one-sided encounter which was briefly interrupted after 30 minutes.

Bayern fans threw hundreds of tennis balls onto the pitch, in protest against the decision to hold the German Super Cup last month on the day of the Cup first round, forcing Bayern to delay its first-round match.

It had no effect on their team’s performance as it struck twice more in the first half to put the game to bed.

Konrad Laimer made it 2-0 with a looping header in the 40th and 20-year-old Frans Kraetzig volleyed in with the last kick of the first half.

France youth international Tel added a fourth from a tight angle in the 85th to continue his good form, having also scored three goals in the league so far this season.

