Bayern sinks Wolfsburg with Lewandowski double, Leverkusen stays top

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored twice to steer the champion to a 2-1 comeback win over VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday, keeping it a point behind Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen which crushed Cologne 4-0.

Bayern, which travels to Leverkusen on Saturday, fell behind for the sixth consecutive league game when Maximilian Philipp volleyed home in the fifth minute, but Lewandowski struck either side of the break to give his side their first win in the last three games.

The Poland striker levelled in first-half stoppage time for his 250th league goal - only the third player to reach that mark in the Bundesliga.



He added another five minutes after the restart following a strong run.

It was the first loss of the season for Wolfsburg, which had late chances to score, only to be denied by two outstanding Manuel Neuer saves. It dropped to fifth on 21 points, with Bayern in second place on 27, level on points with RB Leipzig.

Bayern has now made sure it will finish 2020 without a single home loss in any competition, the first time it has achieved a calendar year with no home defeats since 1981.

Leverkusen leads the title race on 28 points after thrashing Cologne, early goals from Mitchell Weiser and Moussa Diaby setting it on its way before Patrik Schick and teenager Florian Wirtz struck in the second half to complete the rout.

RB Leipzig is level on 27 points with Bayern after edging past Hoffenheim 1-0 thanks to Yussuf Pouslen's second-half winner.