Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Belgium squad for Euro qualifiers: Four newcomers named

Goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, defender Ameen Al-Dakhil and midfielders Olivier Deman and Mike Tresor, named Belgium’s Footballer of the Year on Monday, were in the 24-man squad named on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 21:01 IST , BRUSSELS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Domenico Tedesco, head coach of Belgium.
FILE PHOTO: Domenico Tedesco, head coach of Belgium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Domenico Tedesco, head coach of Belgium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Belgium’s new coach Domenico Tedesco continued to put his mark on the squad with four new players called up for this month’s European Championship qualifiers against Austria and Estonia. Goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, defender Ameen Al-Dakhil and midfielders Olivier Deman and Mike Tresor, named Belgium’s Footballer of the Year on Monday, were in the 24-man squad named on Tuesday with Michy Batshuayi and Hans Vanaken returning.

Tedesco replaced Roberto Martinez after last year’s FIFA World Cup, where Belgium failed to reach the knockout stage and won his first two games in charge away to Sweden and Germany in March.

He has dropped Charles De Ketelaere and Romeo Lavia and must do without the injured Amadou Onana and Leandro Trossard.

Belgium hosts Austria on June 17 in Brussels and visits Estonia three days later. It won its Group F opener and sits second behind Austria, which has six points from two games.

THE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart (Standard Liege), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers), Matz Sels (Racing Strasbourg).
Defenders: Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley), Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht).
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Olivier Deman (Cercle Brugge), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Mike Tresor (Racing Genk), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin), Lois Openda (Racing Lens).

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
