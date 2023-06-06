Belgium squad for Euro qualifiers: Four newcomers named

Published : Jun 06, 2023 21:01 IST , BRUSSELS - 1 MIN READ

Belgium’s new coach Domenico Tedesco continued to put his mark on the squad with four new players called up for this month’s European Championship qualifiers against Austria and Estonia. Goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, defender Ameen Al-Dakhil and midfielders Olivier Deman and Mike Tresor, named Belgium’s Footballer of the Year on Monday, were in the 24-man squad named on Tuesday with Michy Batshuayi and Hans Vanaken returning.

Tedesco replaced Roberto Martinez after last year’s FIFA World Cup, where Belgium failed to reach the knockout stage and won his first two games in charge away to Sweden and Germany in March.

He has dropped Charles De Ketelaere and Romeo Lavia and must do without the injured Amadou Onana and Leandro Trossard.

Belgium hosts Austria on June 17 in Brussels and visits Estonia three days later. It won its Group F opener and sits second behind Austria, which has six points from two games.