Ben Foster comes out of retirement to join Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Ben Foster made 172 appearances for Watford FC before retiring from professional football in 2022.

Ben Foster made 172 appearances for Watford FC before retiring from professional football in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster came out of retirement to join Wrexham FC until the end of the season.

 “I’m over the moon. I’ve been at the Club an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager’s top class,” Foster said in a statement.

This will be his second stint at the club. Foster first arrived at Wrexham in 2005, on a loan from Stoke City. He made 21 appearances in all competitions before making a move to Old Trafford.

Foster had retired after the 2022 season with more than 300 appearances to his name. He had also played for Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Wrexham plays in the National League which is the lowest division of football in England. It currently sits at the top of the table with 94 points from 38 matches.

In the F.A. Cup this season, Wrexham made headlines by advancing to the fourth round where it drew 1-1 against Championship side Sheffield United before losing 3-1 in the replay.

Ryan Reynolds, along with Rob McElhenney, owns a 10% stake in the club, which they had bought from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in 2020.

