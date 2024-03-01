MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Brentford injury crisis worsens with Mee out for the season with ankle fracture

Mee sustained the injury in Monday’s 4-2 Premier League loss at West Ham United, joining fellow defenders Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey on a long list of injured players.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 21:39 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
File Photo: Brentford’s Mee amid its Premier League game against Manchester City
File Photo: Brentford's Mee amid its Premier League game against Manchester City | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON
infoIcon

File Photo: Brentford’s Mee amid its Premier League game against Manchester City | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

Brentford defender Ben Mee will miss the rest of the season with an ankle fracture, manager Thomas Frank said on Friday as the club deals with injury crisis at the back.

Mee sustained the injury in Monday’s 4-2 Premier League loss at West Ham United, joining fellow defenders Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey on a long list of injured players.

“It’s our entire back four from last season now out,” Frank told reporters ahead of Saturday’s derby at home to Chelsea.

“If you look at key players, I have potentially seven starters out. The back four, Bryan (Mbeumo), Kevin (Schade) and Josh Dasilva. We have a good squad, we have good players, but that makes it a little bit more tough,” he said.

Brentford, 16th with 25 points, has lost its last three games as it struggles to stay above the relegation zone.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Spurs lose Richarlison to injury for up to a month amid ‘disruptive season’

“I’m very optimistic. I’m a massive fighter and my players are massive fighters,” Frank said.

“When you are in a situation when things are going against you, you can only do one thing. Get tighter together ... and fight. I can’t wait for tomorrow.” (

