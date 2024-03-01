MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham will play at Valencia after recovering from ankle sprain, confirms Ancelotti

Bellingham leads the league with 16 goals after the 20-year-old England midfielder joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 21:27 IST , MADRID

AP
File Photo: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a La Liga match against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu
File Photo: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a La Liga match against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a La Liga match against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will be ready to play at Valencia after recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday.

“(Bellingham) has not trained much with his teammates, but everything he has done individually he has done well,” Ancelotti said. “He is ready to go and will play tomorrow.”

Madrid visits Valencia on Saturday seeking to protect its six-point lead over Girona in the Spanish league.

Bellingham leads the league with 16 goals after the 20-year-old England midfielder joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He has been sidelined since spraining his left ankle after scoring two goals in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Girona on February 10.

ALSO READ | Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford

Without Bellingham, Madrid eeked out a pair of 1-0 wins over Leipzig and Sevilla and was held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid hosts Leipzig in the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie next week.

Related Topics

La-Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Real Madrid /

Jude Bellingham /

Valencia /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Borussia Dortmund

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham will play at Valencia after recovering from ankle sprain, confirms Ancelotti
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Diaz fit, Salah may return next week, Klopp says ahead of Nottingham Forest trip
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Onana says he will ‘shine’ after early struggles at Manchester Utd
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Newcastle boss Howe brushes off Nagelsmann speculation amid struggling season
    AFP
  5. AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium
    Reuters
