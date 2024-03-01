MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Newcastle boss Howe brushes off Nagelsmann speculation amid struggling season

The Magpies heads into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves sitting in 10th place and way off the pace it set last season to secure a top-four finish.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 18:12 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in action
File Photo: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in action | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in action | Photo Credit: Reuters

Eddie Howe said Friday his future at struggling Newcastle was in his own hands as he brushed off reports linking Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann with his job.

The Magpies heads into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves sitting in 10th place and way off the pace it set last season to secure a top-four finish.

A report from Germany said Newcastle could turn to the former Bayern boss if it decideds to replace Howe at the end of the campaign.

Asked about the speculation, Howe told reporters: “Genuinely, it doesn’t affect me. I’m here, I’m sat in the seat and my future will be defined by what I do, no one else.”

Howe has made a major impact at St James’ Park since his appointment in November 2021, just weeks after a Saudi-funded takeover of the club, which is without a major trophy since 1969.

He steered Newcastle out of a relegation fight and then masterminded a run to last season’s League Cup final, also securing Champions League qualification.

But it exited Europe early and has struggled to find consistency in the league, leaving only the FA Cup as a chance for silverware, with holder Manchester City its next opponents.

“It’s up to me to continually prove (myself),” said Howe. “But I back myself and my abilities. I know my qualities. I know what I bring to the job and I have ambitions for the team and for the club.

“I can’t control what people write and what speculation there is in every sense and I don’t try to get involved in it.”

ALSO READ | AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium

Howe admitted Newcastle were “running out of time” to save its season as it strives to qualify for Europe.

“I don’t think we can drop too many points, whether it’s home or home or away,” he said.

“There is no such thing as easy points, let me tell you in the Premier League. It is a relentless division but we know we’re running out of chances.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

