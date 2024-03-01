MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules

The Premier League’s financial sustainability model is biased and restricts ambitious clubs from challenging the dominance of the so-called big six teams, Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor said.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 12:53 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
John Textor, Crystal Palace co-owner. 
John Textor, Crystal Palace co-owner.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

John Textor, Crystal Palace co-owner.  | Photo Credit: AP

The Premier League’s financial sustainability model is biased and restricts ambitious clubs from challenging the dominance of the so-called big six teams, Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor said.

The profit and sustainability rules (PSR) were introduced in 2013 to level the playing field and prevent clubs with rich owners from spending vast sums of money.

Clubs face the risk of point deductions for incurring losses of more than 105 million pounds ($133 million) over a three-year period or 35 million pounds a season. However, they can balance out the outlay with the revenue they generate in that period.

Investing in youth development, women’s football, infrastructure and community work are also ways to balance out the losses in accounts and avoid sanctions.

READ | Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season

Critics, however, say the rules have limited opportunities for smaller clubs to challenge more established teams with bigger fanbases.

“It’s clear that they’re (PSR) built to make sure that clubs who do not drive significant revenues cannot catch up ...,” Textor said on Thursday, at the Financial Times Business of Football summit.

“Financial fair play is a fraud of a term, to say it’s about sustainability. Sustainability should be about the quality of your balance sheet, not ratios against your profit and loss.

“We have got three billionaires in our ownership group (at Palace). We’re not allowed to spend at the level of teams that are in the top six.”

Textor said the possible points deduction Nottingham Forest might receive for breaching PSR is “not right”.

Upon their promotion ahead of the 2022-23 season, Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis splashed out the cash as the club broke the record for most transfers (21) by a Premier League team in the close-season window. 

Related Topics

Crystal Palace /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
  2. BCCI to conduct women’s red-ball tournament in Pune from March 28
    PTI
  3. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 2: Australia takes charge in Wellington after Green’s rearguard
    Reuters
  4. From outcasts to PKL title contenders: Coach Manpreet Singh’s Steelers defy odds to reach the top
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Book review: A valuable anthology of Indian sport and place of women in it
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
  2. Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season
    Reuters
  3. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  4. Man United manager Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham for Fernandes video
    Reuters
  5. Arteta urges free-scoring Arsenal to stay ‘ruthless’ in Premier League title race
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
  2. BCCI to conduct women’s red-ball tournament in Pune from March 28
    PTI
  3. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 2: Australia takes charge in Wellington after Green’s rearguard
    Reuters
  4. From outcasts to PKL title contenders: Coach Manpreet Singh’s Steelers defy odds to reach the top
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Book review: A valuable anthology of Indian sport and place of women in it
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment