MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has responded to critics questioning his commitment to the Premier League club after being dropped for disciplinary issues this season by manager Erik ten Hag.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 09:21 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in action.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has responded to critics questioning his commitment to the Premier League club after being dropped for disciplinary issues this season by manager Erik ten Hag.

The 26-year-old England international missed United’s 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport County this month, days after being seen in night clubs in Belfast.

Rashford, who scored a career-high 30 goals last season but has netted only five times for United this campaign, believes he has been treated unfairly by the media.

“When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better. But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up,” the forward wrote for The Players Tribune.

READ | AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium

“I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge.

“If you start questioning my commitment to this club and my love for football then I’d simply ask you to have a bit more humanity.”

Rashford earned praise during the COVID-19 pandemic when he launched a child food poverty campaign, which prompted a government U-turn in 2020.

United’s player of the year last season believes his work off the pitch has also invited criticism.

“I was just trying to use my voice to make sure that kids weren’t going hungry because I know exactly how it feels,” he said. “For some reason, that seemed to rub certain people the wrong way.

“It seems like they’ve been waiting for me to have a human moment so they can point the finger and say, ‘See? See who he really is?’.

United is having a disappointing season, sitting sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

“I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players. We want to be back playing in the Champions League,” Rashford said.

“We just have to keep working, and that starts with me.”

Related Topics

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  2. AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium
    Reuters
  3. Tebas hopes Greenwood will stay in La Liga
    Reuters
  4. Algeria appoints Petkovic as coach
    Reuters
  5. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  2. Man United manager Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham for Fernandes video
    Reuters
  3. Arteta urges free-scoring Arsenal to stay ‘ruthless’ in Premier League title race
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Manchester derby can further expose gulf between City and United
    AP
  5. Liverpool’s young players must be protected, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  2. AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium
    Reuters
  3. Tebas hopes Greenwood will stay in La Liga
    Reuters
  4. Algeria appoints Petkovic as coach
    Reuters
  5. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment