Football

Benfica goalkeeper, three Sporting players test positive for COVID-19

Benfica's Mile Svilar will miss its Champions League third round qualifier while the three Sporting players have been isolated and are asymptomatic.

Reuters
LISBON 13 September, 2020 22:32 IST

Benfica and Sporting squads have been hit with coronavirus ahead of the new season.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
LISBON 13 September, 2020 22:32 IST

Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Sunday, and three players from its rival Sporting have also been infected.

Benfica confirmed in its medical bulletin that Belgian Svilar, 21, will miss the Champions League third round qualifier away to PAOK in Greece on Tuesday.

The match will be Benfica's first of the new season and its first since coach Jorge Jesus, who won three league titles in a previous six-year stint at the club, returned to the helm.

A club source at Sporting confirmed to Reuters that three players had tested positive, had been isolated and were asymptomatic. The players were not named.

The source said a friendly against Napoli later on Sunday would probably be cancelled.

Sporting's first game of the season is at home to Gil Vicente on Saturday.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos