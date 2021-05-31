ISL: Bengaluru FC announces Rahul Bheke departure

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC (BFC) announced the departure of defender Rahul Bheke on Monday.

The 30-year-old spent four seasons at the club and made 88 appearances with 12 goals to his name. He scored the ISL title-winning goal in the 2018-19 final against FC Goa.

The India international is capable of playing across the backline as a centre-back, a left-back and a right-back. Bheke also won the Super Cup in the 2017-18 season in Bhubaneswar.

BFC bid goodbye to Spanish central midfielder Dimas Delgado and Harmanjot Khabra, who also spent four years at the club, on Sunday.