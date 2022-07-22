Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the signing of Australian center-back Aleksandar Jovanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Born in Sydney, 32-year-old Jovanovic started his youth career with APIA Leichhardt, and went on to sign his first professional contract with the Parramatta Eagles in 2006. In 2008, he moved abroad for the first time, signing for Serbian SuperLiga club Vojvodina. Between 2008 and 2011, Jovanovic had three loan spells within the Serbian divisions, turning out for FK Palic, FK Veternik and RFK Novi Sad in that period.

Also Read Hyderabad FC signs Onei Onaindia for a second stint

After a brief stint with Hajduk Kola in 2011, Jovanovic moved to BEC Tero Sasana (now Police Tero FC) in Thailand. Between 2013 and 2015, Jovanovic turned out for South Korean sides Suwon FC and Jeju United, before moving to China with Tianjin TEDA in 2016. A second stint at Jeju United would be followed by yet another move abroad, this time to Bosnian Premier League side Zeljeznicar Sarajevo. He most recently turned out for A-League newcomer Macarthur FC, finishing in sixth place in its debut campaign in the League.

Jovanovic is expected to join fellow new signings Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali, Amrit Gope, Hira Mondal and Prabir Das, as the Blues regroup for pre-season preparations later this month.