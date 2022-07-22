Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC has further bolstered its squad ahead of the upcoming season with the signing of Spanish center-back Odei Onaindia, the club announced on Friday.

Odei was part of the squad in the 2020-21 season and returns to the side where he played an important role in what was a budding team at the time.

"I have really good memories with this team and I am really excited to be back with them again. We were a family and I can't wait to get back on the field," said Odei after signing a one-year contract.

Onaindia was born and brought up in Lekeitio, Spain. The 32-year-old started his career with Athletic Bilbao before making his mark at CD Mirandes in the second division of Spanish football.

Odei made 62 appearances for Bilbao and played a crucial role in the club securing promotion and also reaching the Copa del Rey semifinal in the 2019-20 season.

He ventured into Indian football and joined Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC in 2020 and had a good season where HFC narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.

Starting every game in the 2020-21 campaign, Odei was termed as one of the best centre-backs the league has ever seen.

He returned to the Segunda Division with Mirandes just a year later.

Odei was the captain of the Mirandes side last season, where he made 27 appearances for the club.