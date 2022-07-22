Football

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Onei Onaindia for a second stint

Odei was part of the squad in the 2020-21 season and returns to the side where he played an important role in what was a budding team at the time.

Team Sportstar
22 July, 2022 16:47 IST
File Photo: Odei Onaindia Zabala of Hyderabad FC in action during match 24 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, India on 11th December 2020.

File Photo: Odei Onaindia Zabala of Hyderabad FC in action during match 24 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, India on 11th December 2020. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC has further bolstered its squad ahead of the upcoming season with the signing of Spanish center-back Odei Onaindia, the club announced on Friday.

"I have really good memories with this team and I am really excited to be back with them again. We were a family and I can't wait to get back on the field," said Odei after signing a one-year contract.

Onaindia was born and brought up in Lekeitio, Spain. The 32-year-old started his career with Athletic Bilbao before making his mark at CD Mirandes in the second division of Spanish football.

Odei made 62 appearances for Bilbao and played a crucial role in the club securing promotion and also reaching the Copa del Rey semifinal in the 2019-20 season.

He ventured into Indian football and joined Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC in 2020 and had a good season where HFC narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.

Starting every game in the 2020-21 campaign, Odei was termed as one of the best centre-backs the league has ever seen.

He returned to the Segunda Division with Mirandes just a year later.

Odei was the captain of the Mirandes side last season, where he made 27 appearances for the club.

