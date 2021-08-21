Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings LIVE: Golui replaces Parag, scores 0-0 at half-time

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup Group stage tie being played at the Maldives national football stadium.

HALF-TIME! The first half comes to an end with neither side managing to get on the scoresheet. Bashundhara has had the better chances and looked more promising in attack, but the Blues have been compact at the back. Bengaluru has not been able to do much in attack. The side has created a few half-chances, but hasn't quite been as clinical as it would like to be.

45' A defensive clearance after the free-kick lands on the volley for Bidyashagar. The youngster sticks his right boot at it but can't keep the shot on target. Meanwhile, Pezzaiuoli makes his first change as he takes Parag off for Sarthak Golui.

45' Kazi tugs on Cleiton's shorts and picks up a yellow card. Bengaluru now with a free-kick from a very promising position.

44' Robinho steps up to take the free-kick and launches it into the empty stands. A poor free-kick from the Brazilian.

43' Parag gives away a free-kick on the left as he brings down Kazi.

Correction: Parag was booked for his earlier challenge on Khaled.

41' Parag is lucky to escape a booking here. He catches Khaled in the face with his leg off a rather late and clumsy challenge while vying for an aerial ball. Khaled rolls on the floor clutching his face, but seems to be alright now.

40' Cleiton floats in a good corner, but there aren't enough Bengaluru players attacking it.

39' A lovely give-and-go between Roshan and Chhetri wins Bengaluru a corner! Roshan finds Chhetri on the left channel and the skipper releases Roshan down the flank with a neat backheel. Roshan storms into the box but his cross is cleared.

36' Bengaluru has managed to carve out gaps in the opposition defence every now and then, but has lacked a proper final pass so far.

33' Fernandes with a scorcher from distance! He slices the ball and it swerves towards the top corner, but Gurpreet does well to glove it away.

31' Patient build-up play from Bashundhara. The Bangladesh side is holding on to the ball and stitching together passes aplenty. Bengaluru has been left to chase the ball for a while now.

28' Bidyashagar has looked really good on the right today for Bengaluru. The 23-year-old, who joined Bengaluru from I-League side TRAU, has looked promising down the flank.

25' Fine ball from Chhetri! He cuts into the right and drills a low cross into the box for Jayesh. The latter cannot get to it and neither can the overlapping Cleiton.

24' Musavu King's glancing header is easily saved by Bashundhara 'keeper Anisur Rahman Zico. That's the first save he's had to make today.

22' Robinho's free-kick clatters into the wall and that chance slips way.

21' Robinho wins a free-kick after a mesmerising run. He gets past Costa, cuts past Paraga and was making room for a shot before Musavu King brought him down. Musavu King goes into the book and Bashundhara have a free-kick from a very promising position.

21' Roshan plays a great lob down the field for Cleiton. The Brazilian's first touch is poor but he manages to control the ball and involve a team-mate, before being crowded out by the Bashundhara defence.

17' Free-kick at the edge of the box for Bashundhara! Danish trips Barman a mere inch outside the box. Robinho's pass across the goal, a move from the training ground, doesn't lead to much.

15' An evenly contested opening quarter of play. Bashundhara has had the better of chances so far, while Bengaluru is yet to create a clear scoring opportunity.

12' The Bengaluru defence, led by Musavu King, will have to be particularly wary of this Bashundahra attack. The Bangaldeshi side has scored a whopping 67 goals in all competitions this season.

10' Jonathan Fernandes whips a delightful outside-of-the-boot lob for his countryman Robinho, but the latter is in an offside position.

6' Good work from Bidyashagar and Jayesh! Bidyashagar, replacing Udanta Singh, makes a fine run and lobs it to Jayesh on the right. Jayesh chests the ball down and lets one rip but his shot take a deflection off the Bashundhara captain.

3' Bashundhara striker Robinho, playing down the left, shows glimpses of what he's capable of. He played a key pass in the chance a minute ago and now crafts a lovely ball into the box. Bengaluru 'keeper Gurpreet, though, was untroubled on both ocassions.

1' KICK OFF!

4:29pm: Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, turns up in its traditional blue jersey while Bashundhara dons its red kit.

4:27pm: Bengaluru coach Marco Pezzaiuoli makes three changes as Danish Farooq, Parag Shrivas and Bidyashagar Singh make it to the starting XI. No changes in the Bashundhara XI.

Passes and moves! The Blues have put the final touches to their pre-match routines.



Ten to tango! #BFCvBSK #BluesInAsia pic.twitter.com/NA7auiuu1j — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 21, 2021

Match Preview -

Bengaluru FC will look to pick up the first points of its AFC Cup campaign when it takes on Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings in their penultimate Group D clash on Saturday.

The Blues lost 2-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening game while Bashundhara beat Maziya S&RC by the same scoreline.

Bengaluru coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said the Bangladeshi side was a force to reckon with, having made light work of its League campaign, which it secured with four games left to play. Bashundhara, which made its AFC Cup debut last season in a campaign that was cut short due to the COVID19 pandemic, retained the 2020-21 Bangladesh Federation Cup in January.

“We're up against a team from Bangladesh that scored 55 goals in the League and are champions. They conceded only nine goals in the League, and won their first group game 2-0. They score a lot of goals and have a strong defence, are compact at the back and counter very well. We might have to change things a little bit because this is our third game. Our plan will be to maybe go backwards a bit and create space behind them to score goals and create chances,” said Pezzaiuoli.

Pezzaiuoli handed starts to Ajay Chhetri and Naorem Roshan Singh in the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan, while Leon Augustine, Parag Shrivas and Ajith Kumar came off the bench in addition to summer signings Bidyashagar Singh and Danish Farooq.

“I choose to take the positives from the previous game where we had almost 70 percent ball possession against ATK Mohun Bagan. I think we only need to improve in certain aspects. There is no pressure. Football is not about pressure. We enjoy the games, and I am sure every team wants to be the number one in the Group. We have worked hard in training, and focused on certain things. We want to better our free-kicks and corners, and create better chances and finish them,” Pezzaiuoli added.

Having made several new foreign signings in Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense), the Blues will have to be wary of Bashundhara's attack, with the BPL side scoring as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season.

The match will begin at the National Stadium in Male at 4.30 pm IST.

