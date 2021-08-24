AFC Cup Maziya 0-3 Bengaluru FC LIVE Group D: Leon, Cleiton and Udanta on the scoresheet as the Blues enjoy a comfortable lead at the break

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Maziya vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Group D tie being played at the Maldives national football stadium.

It has been all Bengaluru FC in the first half as the away side finds itself three goals up at the break courtesy of Leon, Cleiton and Udanta's side.

It is a BFC side we haven't seen for a long time, with its sharp and direct approach. A mountain to climb for Maziya in the second half if it wants to get something from this match.

As things stand, Bengaluru FC is ending its AFC Cup campaign with a win.

HALF-TIME!!! (MAZIYA 0-3 BENGALURU FC)

45+2' SHOT- A tricky freekick for Gurpreet to deal with. A low powerful shot, which bounced slightly right before him but the experienced keeper gathers easily.

45+1' BOOKING- BFC's Suresh Wangjam sees yellow.

45+1' Maziya has a freekick at a dangerous position- right at the edge of BFC's penalty-area.

ONE ADDITIONAL MINUTE!!!

45' BOOKING- Nihaan of Maziya sees yellow

42' It has been a forgettable half for Maziya- not only can it not carve out clear-cut chances, it finds itself 3-0 down with the break approaching. The loss of goalkeeper Hussain is just salt on the wound.

On the other hand, it has been a trademark Bengaluru performance. Sharp and incisive as we are used to seeing.

38' CHANCE- Bengaluru could have had its fourth as Udanta, from the left, squared the ball accurately to a darting Jayesh Rane in the centre. Rane was completely free but his shot was not on target.

36' GOOOAAALLLL!!! BENGALURU HAS ITS THIRD!! ITS LEON THIS TIME!!! One of the five changes made by Pezzaiuoli, Leon Augustine keeps a calm head to slot the ball past Mirzokhid from the right.

34' SUB- The injured Maziya keeper Hussain is replaced by Mirzokhid.

32' That's never a good sight- Maziya keeper Hussain is in discomfort as he is stretchered off the pitch.

30' GOAL DENIED....OFFSIDE- Cleiton Silva got clear of Maziya's highline as he collected a pass from midfield. He goes around the keeper and slots it in but he is adjudged as offiside. The BFC player clearely thinks he was on.

28' SHOT- A wayward effort by Maziya No.10 Hamza as it is nowhere near the goal.

26' DOUBLE SAVE- Hussain with a brilliant double save to keep the scoreline 2-0. First it was a save from a Jayesh Rane shot. The second one tougher as Leon takes a shot from close-range but Hussain stands big.

24' Udanta proving to be a menace for the Maziya defence. He darts from the left flank and gets inside the box. His attempted cross is blocked by the Maziya defence. BFC corner.

Nothing comes of the corner as Cleiton Silva delivers.

23' BFC edging possession after the first 20 minutes with 57%- right now Pezzaiuoli's side is doing everything right.

19' BOOKING- BFC's Rohit Kumar sees yellow for a sloppy challenge.

19' GOOOAALLLLL!!! BENGALURU FC SCORES ITS SECOND!!! WHAT A HOWLER BY THE MAZIYA KEEPER!! Hussain totally misjudges the flight of the ball as it bounced and got behind him. All it took was a rushing Cleiton Silva to rush in and toepoke it inside the net. A bad goal to concede but Bengaluru won't complain.

16' Bengaluru looking the more confident outfit but it cannot get complacent. Maziya took the lead against ATKMB in its last match totally against the run of play.

13' CHANCE- Wow that really should have been Bengaluru's second goal. Udanta turning creator this time, putting in a wonderful ball into the box from the left. Leon Augustine was at the end of the cross but he cannot convert the chance.

12' Great buildup play by Bengaluru as it splits the Maziya defence with Jayesh whipping in a low-cross for Udanta. The ball had too much weight as it goes out for a goal kick.

11' SHOT- Maziya's Hamza takes a shot from distance but it sails high above Gurpreet's goal.

8' Maziya playing with a high line and Bengaluru trying to take advantage of that- especially with Udanta using his pace to get behind the backline with his runs.

6' GOOOOAAALLL!!! BFC TAKES THE LEAD!! UDANTA SCORES!!! Sarthak showing his crossing abilities as he whipped in a brilliant cross from the right flank, which Udanta Singh met with confidence. No chance for Maziya keeper Hussain.

5' A good ball long ball to Udanta who seemed to have made a good run but the assistant referee raises his flag.

3' An energetic start from both teams. Neither outfit sitting back looking to soak the pressure. Bengaluru looks a tad more sprightful.

1' KICK-OFF!!!

09:30 pm IST- AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!! It is still pouring at the National Football Stadium in Male

09:15 pm IST- The last time these two teams met

Last time these sides met in the group stage it took a @chetrisunil11 wonder goal to separate them!



What will happen when @MaziyaSr and @bengalurufc square off on Matchday Three?#AFCCup2021 | #MAZvBFC pic.twitter.com/OTEdf1gRlz — #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) August 23, 2021

09:00 pm- Did you know?

Jayesh Rane and Alan Costa have featured in every minute of every game, since signing for the Blues in the summer.#WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia #MAZvBFC pic.twitter.com/q9p1pz20ag — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 24, 2021

08:35 pm IST- LINEUPS ARE OUT!!!

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet (GK) (C); Roshan, Alan, Pratik, Sarthak; Jayesh, Rohit, Suresh; Udanta Cleiton, Leon

(Five changes for the Blues from their last match)

Subs: Mawia, Muirang, Ajith, Parag, Danish, Ajay, Bidyashagar, Inayath, Sivasakthi, Chhetri.

Coach: Marco Pezzaiuoli

See how the Blues shape up for the match

TEAM NEWS! @LeonAugustine1 and @pratikch89 are handed starts in Marco Pezzaiuoli’s plans to face Maziya S&RC tonight. #WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia pic.twitter.com/w6YERZbTSQ — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 24, 2021

Maziya XI: Hussain (GK), Shifaz (C), Ahmed Abdulla, Pozo, Amdhan, Takashi Odawara, Aisam Ibrahim, Nihan, Hampu, Ibrahim Mahudee, Cornelius

(Shifaz replaces Irufaan as the captain, who starts from the bench)

Subs: Zimam, Nahwaash, Irufaan, Abdulla, Hassan, Junaid, Hassan, Yaamin, Mirzokhid (GK), Umair

Coach: Risto Vidakovic

Know the Maziya team

Here's our starting XI for tonights match against JSW Bengaluru FC.



Match will kick off at 9pm

Match will be live on YES TV#gomaziyago #wearemaziya #greenboys #DDPL #OoredooMaldives #SportsEmporiumMV pic.twitter.com/HTxorrIat3 — MAZIYA SPORTS (@MaziyaSr) August 24, 2021

08:20 pm IST- Wet conditions in Male with less than a hour and a half to kick-off

The Blues have arrived at the National Stadium in Male and it seems the heavens have opened up ahead of tonight's clash against Maziya S&RC. #WeAreBFC #MAZvBFC pic.twitter.com/dhcJLCuMUg — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 24, 2021

Match Preview

Bengaluru FC will look to end its AFC Cup campaign on a positive note when it takes on Maziya S&RC from the Maldives at the National Stadium in Male on Tuesday.

Although both sides are out of the knockout race, there's much to play for, with a win potentially lifting the Blues to second place in the group, while a defeat will mean a bottom-placed finish.

"It's true that Maziya have played two games and lost both, but we need to respect them as a team. We need to focus on our style and do our best against them.

"From the game against Tribhuvan Army FC in April to the one against Bashundhara Kings on Saturday, we have made several steps forward. Ours is a young team, and we are looking to progress with each game we play," BFC coach Mario Pezzaiuoli said.

The Blues fell 2-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening match. They then settled for a goalless draw against Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings on Saturday.

READ: FC Bengaluru United to make Durand Cup debut

Despite the stalemate confirming their elimination from the tournament, Pezzaiuoli maintained that his side was eager to finish on a high.

"In football, it's not always about winning. Yes, we wanted to do well in the AFC Cup, but it wasn't to be.

"It was tough to accept, but we trained this morning, and I saw good team spirit and mentality from my players. We are eager to do well and finish on a good note against Maziya," the Italian added.

The Blues' boss confirmed that winger Ashique Kuruniyan would continue to miss out, having suffered an ankle injury in their playoff clash against Club Eagles.

READ: Five ISL, three I-League teams to feature in 2021 Durand Cup

In a bid to give minutes to different players across positions, Pezzaiuoli handed debuts to summer signings Danish Farooq, Bidyashagar Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Alan Costa and Sarthak Golui in the first two group stage games.

Their B Team graduate Sivasakthi Narayanan also clocked his first minutes for the senior team.

Maziya, which began its AFC Cup group stage with a 2-0 loss to Bashundhara Kings, fell 3-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, confirming its exit.

The Blues have faced Maziya six times in the AFC Cup, winning on four occasions and losing twice.