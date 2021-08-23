Five ISL, three I-League teams to feature in 2021 Durand Cup

Five Indian Super League (ISL) franchises and three I-League teams will be among 16-teams vying for the iconic Durand Cup football tournament, to be played in and around Kolkata between September 5-October 3, 2021.

The tournament, now in its 130 edition was first held in the Mecca of Indian football back in 2019, after moving from its longtime venue at Delhi.

Traditionally organized by the Indian Army on behalf of our Armed Forces, the World’s third oldest and Asia’s oldest football tournament will this year also see the Government of West Bengal as joint hosts.

Besides top ISL franchises FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, the other clubs from India’s top division would be Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC.

Challenging them would be the century-old Mohammedan Sporting of Kolkata, who would be leading a troika of I-League challengers including defending champions Gokulam Kerala and Sudeva FC of Delhi.

FC Bengaluru United and Delhi FC will represent the second division of the Indian football whereas two Indian Army teams (Red and Green), a team from Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, CRPF, and the Assam Rifles round-off the 16.

Three leading footballing venues of the State have been identified namely the Vivekananda YuvaBharatiKrirangan (VYBK) and the Mohun Bagan Club Ground in Kolkata as well as the Kalyani Municipal StadiumGround, which has been regularly hosting national level football matches over the past few years.