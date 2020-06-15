Football Football Football must take 'giant leap' to fight racism: Neville Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville said that actions are needed as words are not enough to eliminate racism in football . Reuters 15 June, 2020 11:25 IST "It's appalling and I'm ashamed of the fact for someone who ... fought for players' rights at nearly every level, I didn't fight hard enough on this," Gary Neville said. - AP Reuters 15 June, 2020 11:25 IST Former England international Gary Neville says words are not enough to combat racism in football and that he is “ashamed” he did not fight harder against it when he was a player.The former Manchester United defender made the comments in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.“Forget campaigns. Forget words. It has to be actions,” Neville said ahead of the Premier League's restart on Wednesday following a three-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“We need to take a giant leap rather than minute steps each year.READ: State of play in the Premier League as action draws nearer “I'm not going to hide away from it. We need education, we need protocols and processes in place which basically reverse what's been happening in our country.”Neville said he should have fought harder against racism during his playing days.“The reality is we put racial abuse in the same category as the abuse we would receive for playing for Manchester United or England. We didn't think. We just got on with it,” the 45-year-old said.“It's appalling and I'm ashamed of the fact for someone who ... fought for players' rights at nearly every level, I didn't fight hard enough on this.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos