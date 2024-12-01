 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ten-man Botafogo beats Atletico Mineiro to win maiden Copa Libertadores title

Botafogo, which has won the Brazilian championship twice, has a rich history, including producing greats such as World Cup winners Garrincha, Didi, Nilton Santos and Mario Zagallo.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 08:43 IST , Buenos Aires, Argentina - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Igor Jesus of Botafogo, left, and teammate Luiz Henrique kiss the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores final against Atletico Mineiro at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Igor Jesus of Botafogo, left, and teammate Luiz Henrique kiss the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores final against Atletico Mineiro at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Igor Jesus of Botafogo, left, and teammate Luiz Henrique kiss the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores final against Atletico Mineiro at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

Botafogo won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in its history with a 3-1 victory over fellow Brazilians Atletico Mineiro on Saturday.

Botafogo played almost the entire match with ten men after Gregore was sent off in the first minute but it showed impressive spirit and resilience to secure victory at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

It is the sixth straight season that a Brazilian club has won the Libertadores, the top competition for South American clubs.

The 120-year-old Botafogo, the Rio club which has won the Brazilian championship twice, has a rich history, including producing greats such as World Cup winners Garrincha, Didi, Nilton Santos and Mario Zagallo.

But they have long suffered taunts from their rivals about their failure to win the continental title -- a jibe that can be made no more.

Midfielder Gregore was shown a red card after a wild, high challenge on Fauto Vera, forcing Botafogo to adjust their game plan, but Atletico failed to press home their numerical advantage.

Veteran forward Hulk had an effort from outside the box saved by John but the team from Belo Horizonte created little pressure.

Sensing the game might not be the rearguard action it might have expected, Botafogo began to show more attacking intent and it was rewarded in the 35th minute.

Marlon Freitas’s shot from the edge of the box ricocheted around a crowded box before the ball fell to Luiz Henrique, who fired home from close range.

To its credit, Botafogo didn’t retreat to defend its slim advantage and was able to double its lead in the 44th minute.

Atletico defender Guilherme Arana attempted to shepherd the ball back to goalkeeper Everson, but Luiz Henrique snuck between the pair and went down under challenge from the ‘keeper.

ALSO READ: Qatar to host last three matches of FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024, final at Lusail Stadium on December 18

After a VAR review, a penalty was awarded and Alex Telles confidently smashed home the spot kick to give Botafogo an unlikely 2-0 lead at the break.

Atletico, which won the Libertadores in 2013, made a triple substitution at the interval and it paid off swiftly with Eduardo Vargas heading in from a corner.

Inevitably, there was late pressure from Atletico, but Botafogo made sure of the victory when Junior Santos finished off a counter-attack deep in stoppage time.

With the win, Botafogo earns the final of 32 places in next year’s FIFA Club World Cup to be held in the United States.

Chance at a double

The club, owned by American businessman John Textor, also has a chance to complete a double by winning what would be its third Brazilian league title -- it currently leads Serie A (Argentina) by three points with two games remaining.

ALSO READ: Why did Fluminense terminate Marcelo’s contract?

Luis Henrique, whose fine form this season has seen him break into the Brazil squad, said the win was an emotional one for him and the team.

“Many people tried to stop me, but I know that God is with me, my family is with me, and I have to keep my feet on the ground because there is still more to come,” the 23-year-old striker said.

“I want to thank Botafogo a lot, Botafogo needs to be at the top, because it’s a club that has been working hard, that has been doing a lot on a daily basis.”

Related Topics

Copa Libertadores /

Garrincha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten-man Botafogo beats Atletico Mineiro to win maiden Copa Libertadores title
    AFP
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich HIGHLIGHTS, Bundesliga 2024-25: BVB 1-1 FCB; Late Musiala equaliser ends Der Klassiker in draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v MCI; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham United vs Arsenal HIGHLIGHTS; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 2-5 ARS; Saka stars in Gunners’ goal feast at Hammers
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA overlooks own report advice on Qatar World Cup workers’ compensation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ten-man Botafogo beats Atletico Mineiro to win maiden Copa Libertadores title
    AFP
  2. FIFA overlooks own report advice on Qatar World Cup workers’ compensation
    Reuters
  3. Juventus striker Vlahovic to miss Lecce match due to injury
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid gets higher score than USA, Canada and Mexico from FIFA
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head: BAY v BVB, Bundesliga H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten-man Botafogo beats Atletico Mineiro to win maiden Copa Libertadores title
    AFP
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich HIGHLIGHTS, Bundesliga 2024-25: BVB 1-1 FCB; Late Musiala equaliser ends Der Klassiker in draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v MCI; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham United vs Arsenal HIGHLIGHTS; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 2-5 ARS; Saka stars in Gunners’ goal feast at Hammers
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA overlooks own report advice on Qatar World Cup workers’ compensation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment