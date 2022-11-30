Football

Pele hospitalized again amid cancer battle; cardiac issues reported

 Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was “no surprise or emergency” involved.

Reuters
30 November, 2022 21:32 IST
30 November, 2022 21:32 IST
Brazil football legend Pele hospitalized.

Brazil football legend Pele hospitalized. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was “no surprise or emergency” involved.

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was “no surprise or emergency” involved.

Kely Nascimento’s post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with “general swelling” and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

Also Read
‘Milestone in sexist sport’- FIFA World Cup coaches welcome first woman referee Frappart

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication,” Nascimento wrote. “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele’s manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group C scenarios
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us