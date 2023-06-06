Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign

Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan ‘One skin’, both countries’ football federations announced on Monday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 06:34 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; “Vini, we are with you,” during a protest against the racism suffered by Brazilian football star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain’s Real Madrid.
FILE - A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; “Vini, we are with you,” during a protest against the racism suffered by Brazilian football star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain’s Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; “Vini, we are with you,” during a protest against the racism suffered by Brazilian football star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain’s Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AP

 Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan ‘One skin’, both countries’ football federations announced on Monday.

A statement from the Spanish football governing body (RFEF) said the match will be held in Spain to “reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and to intensify the already existing good relations”.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has led the “Racists out of football” campaign to eradicate discriminatory behaviour in stadiums after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused during a La Liga match at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium on May 21.

ALSO READ
Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius

Brazil’s football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: “This action, in collaboration with my friend Luis Rubiales, will be important to further reinforce the need to fight vehemently against racism in all corners of the planet.”

Brazil and Spain will face each other for the 10th time, with five wins for the South Americans, two for the Europeans and two draws. Their last clash was in the 2013 Confederations Cup final when Brazil beat the then-world champions 3-0.

The CBF announced that Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, also as a part of an anti-racism campaign.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Spain /

racism

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football - ‘God is sad too’
    AFP
  3. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
  4. French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  2. Inzaghi praises City and Guardiola ahead of Champions League final
    Reuters
  3. Roma’s Abraham sidelined with knee ligament injury
    AFP
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: 10 records which the Sweden legend broke
    Team Sportstar
  5. Europa Conference final is real deal for West Ham and Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football - ‘God is sad too’
    AFP
  3. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
  4. French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment