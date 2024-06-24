Brazil vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match

Brazil opens its Copa America 2024 campaign in a Group D match against Costa Rica at the SoFi stadium in California, United States of America on Monday.

Heavy favourites for this match, Brazil dominates Costa Rica when it comes to all-time head-to-head record, winning 10 of the 11 matches they have played against each other so far.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams and the results of the last five meetings of these teams.