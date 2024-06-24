MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match

Heavy favourites for this match, Brazil dominates Costa Rica when it comes to all-time head-to-head record, winning 10 of the 11 matches they have played against each other so far.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 19:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior gestures during practice Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, ahead of the team’s Copa América soccer match against Costa Rica on Monday, June 24.
Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior gestures during practice Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, ahead of the team's Copa América soccer match against Costa Rica on Monday, June 24. | Photo Credit: AP
Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior gestures during practice Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, ahead of the team’s Copa América soccer match against Costa Rica on Monday, June 24. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil opens its Copa America 2024 campaign in a Group D match against Costa Rica at the SoFi stadium in California, United States of America on Monday.



Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams and the results of the last five meetings of these teams.

Brazil vs Costa Rica head-to-head record
Played: 11
Brazil: 10
Draw: 0
Costa Rica: 1
Brazil vs Costa Rica: Last five matches
June 22, 2018: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica (FIFA World Cup)
September 5, 2015: Costa Rica 0-1 Brazil (International Friendly)
October 7, 2011: Costa Rica 0-1 Brazil (International Friendly)
July 11, 2004: Brazil 4-1 Costa Rica (Copa America)
June 13, 2002: Costa Rica 2-5 Brazil (FIFA World Cup)

Related Topics

Brazil /

Costa Rica /

Copa America 2024

