Neymar, Alisson out of Brazil’s squad for Morocco game

Neymar was injured in a French league game last month. Menezes, who coaches Brazil’s under-20 team, didn’t detail why goalkeeper Alisson is not in the squad but said he wanted to give opportunities to new players.

RIO DE JANEIRO 03 March, 2023 22:07 IST
Brazilian national team’s interim coach Ramon Menezes during a press conference.

Brazilian national team’s interim coach Ramon Menezes during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil interim coach Ramon Menezes left Neymar and Alisson out of his squad on Friday for the international friendly against Morocco on March 25 in Tangier.

Brazil will be playing for the first time since its elimination from the World Cup by Croatia in the quarterfinals in December.

Menezes brought in several players from the U20 squad which he led to the South American championship in February.

Brazil’s soccer confederation continues to search for a permanent successor to Tite, who left after the loss to Croatia.

Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues denied in February that he had held advanced negotiations with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for the job.

SQUADS
Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Mycael (Athletico Paranaense), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Arthur (América), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest), Ibañez (Roma), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Robert Renan (Zenit)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama), André (Fluminense), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)
Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Rony (Palmeiras), Vitor Roque (Athletico Paranaense).

